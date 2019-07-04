Cadillac turned to the production CTS sedan after 16 years of Assembly and 3 generations
The place it will come CT5, which will be assembled in the same factory Lansing Grand River in Michigan.
Recall the first time the Cadillac CTS rolled off the Assembly line in 2003. At the time the model was equipped with the 3.2, the 3.6 – and 5.7-litre petrol engines with a capacity of 220, 255, and 400 forces, respectively.
The second generation of the sedan was introduced in 2008. Then Cadillac showed “charged” version of the CTS-V, which was powered by a 6.2-liter compressor engine at 556 HP
The third-generation car was a direct competitor to the European BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
Here was presented the most powerful version of the Cadillac in the history of the brand – 640 HP from 6.2 liters of volume.