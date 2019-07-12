Caffeine might prevent pregnancy
Caffeine has a definite impact on women’s health.
The experts agree that women who actively and regularly drinking coffee, tea and sodas with caffeine, it may be more difficult to get pregnant.
Caffeine might prevent pregnancy “due to” its ability to adversely affect the function of the fallopian tubes, in which the fertilized egg moves into the uterus. Conclusion this was done after the study by scientists from the University of Nevada (USA).
Specialists experimented with mice, and these experiments showed that caffeine interferes with the work of the special cells in the muscular walls of the fallopian tubes. Meanwhile, these cells provide transportation of eggs inside the uterus. According to scientific experts, the discovered property of caffeine allows you to understand why women who consume coffee in large quantities, can cause problems with pregnancy.
A number of other studies confirm that caffeine has an effect on women’s health. For example, scientists have discovered that caffeine may aggravate certain symptoms of menopause in women – in particular, hot flashes and night sweats. In the case of women who tried to conceive using in vitro fertilization (IVF), showed that under conditions of restricted consumption of caffeine, the effectiveness of this procedure from increased.