Calendar of matches of the championship and Cup of Ukraine on football, the European Cup and national team matches

Календарь матчей чемпионата и Кубка Украины по футболу, еврокубков и поединков сборной

Football season 2019/2020

25 July (Thursday)

The first match of the second qualifying round of the Europa League Buducnost (Montenegro) — Zorya (Ukraine) to Podgorica

July 28 (Sunday)

The match for the Supercup of Ukraine “Shakhtar” — “Dynamo” in Odessa

1st round

Vorskla — Zorya

July 31 (Wednesday)

“Desna” — “Lions”

“Dnepr-1” — “Olympic”

Kolos — Mariupol

Oleksandriya — Shakhtar

Karpaty — Dynamo

August 1 (Thursday)

The second leg of the second qualifying round of the Europa League “Zorya” — “Buducnost” in Zaporozhye

2nd round

August 3 (Saturday)

Lviv — Dynamo

“Dawn” — “Dnepr-1”

“The Miner” — “Carpathians”

“Olimpik” — “Spike”

Mariupol — Oleksandriya

“Desna” — “Shakhtar Donetsk”

On 6 and 7 August (Tuesday and Wednesday)

The first matches of the third qualifying round of the Champions League

August 8 (Thursday)

The first matches of the third qualifying round of the Europa League

3rd round

10 Aug (Saturday)

“Dinamo” — “Shakhtar”

Vorskla — Lviv

“Dnepr-1” — “Gums”

Kolos — Zarya

“Alexandria” — “Olympic”

Karpaty — Mariupol

13 August (Tuesday)

Second leg third qualifying round of the Champions League

August 14 (Wednesday)

A meeting for the UEFA super Cup Liverpool — Chelsea in Istanbul

August 15 (Thursday)

The second legs of the third qualifying round of the Europa League

4th round

August 17 (Saturday)

“Desna” — “Spike”

“Vorskla” — “Dnepr-1”

Mariupol — Dynamo

“Olimpik” — “Carpathians”

Zorya — Oleksandriya

Lviv — Shakhtar

August 20th and 21st (Tuesday and Wednesday)

The first matches of the knockout stages of the Champions League

August 22 (Thursday)

The first match of the knockout stages of the Europa League

5th round

August 24 (Saturday)

Kolos — Lviv

“Alexandria” — “Dnepr-1”

Karpaty — Vorskla

“Dinamo” — “Desna”

Shakhtar — Zorya

“Mariupol” — “Olympic”

On 27 and 28 August (Tuesday and Wednesday)

Second leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League

August 29 (Thursday)

The second legs of the knockout stages of the Europa League

6-th round

August 31 (Saturday)

Zorya — Dynamo

“Desna” — “Karpaty”

“Vorskla” — “Alexandria”

“Dnepr-1” — “Spike”

Olimpik — Shakhtar

Lviv — Mariupol

September 7 (Saturday)

The meeting of UEFA Euro 2020 Lithuania — Ukraine

7-th round

September 14 (Saturday)

Kolos — Lviv

“Alexandria” — “Dnepr-1”

Karpaty — Vorskla

“Dinamo” — “Desna”

Shakhtar — Zorya

“Mariupol” — “Olympic”

17 and 18 September (Tuesday and Wednesday)

The first round matches of the group stage of the Champions League

19 September (Thursday)

Duels of the first round group stage of the Europa League

8-th round

September 21 (Saturday)

“Desna” — “Shakhtar”

“Vorskla” — “Dinamo”

“Dnepr-1” — “Carpathians”

Kolos — Alexandria

Zorya — Mariupol

Lviv — Marseille

September 25 (Wednesday)

The meeting of the 1/16 finals of the Cup of Ukraine

9-th round

September 28 (Saturday)

Oleksandriya — Lviv

“Karpaty” — “Spike”

“Dynamo” — “Dnepr-1”

Shakhtar — Vorskla

Olimpik — Zorya

“Mariupol” — “Gums”

On 1 and 2 October (Tuesday and Wednesday)

The matches of the second round of the group stage of the Champions League

October 3 (Thursday)

Matches of the second round group stage of the Europa League

10-th round

5 Oct (Saturday)

“Desna” — “Olympic”

“Vorskla” — “Mariupol”

“Dnepr-1” — “Shakhtar”

“Kolos” — “Dinamo”

“Alexandria” — “Karpaty”

Lviv — Zorya

11 October (Friday)

The meeting of UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine — Lithuania

October 14 (Monday)

The meeting of UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine — Portugal

11-th round

October 19 (Saturday)

Karpaty Lviv

“Dinamo” — “Alexandria”

“Shakhtar” — “Ear”

“Mariupol” — “Dnepr-1”

Olimpik — Vorskla

“Dawn” — “Gums”

On 22 and 23 October (Tuesday and Wednesday)

Matches of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League

24 Oct (Thursday)

The third round matches of the group stage of the Europa League

12-th round

October 26 (Saturday)

Lviv — Desna

Zarya — Vorskla

“Olimpik” — “Dnepr-1”

“Mariupol” — “Spike”

“Shakhtar” — “Alexandria”

“Dinamo” — “Karpaty”

October 30 (Wednesday)

The meeting of the 1/8 finals of the Cup of Ukraine

13-th round

November 2 (Saturday)

“Dynamo” Lviv

“Dnepr-1” — Zarya

“Karpaty” — “Shakhtar”

Kolos — “Olympic”

Oleksandriya — Mariupol

“Vorskla” — “Gums”

On 5 and 6 November (Tuesday and Wednesday)

Matches of the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League

November 7 (Thursday)

Matches of the fourth round of the group stage of the Europa League

14-th round

November 9 (Friday)

“Shakhtar” — “Dynamo”

Lviv — Vorskla

“Desna” — “Dnepr-1”

Zarya — Kolos

Marseille — Alexandria

Mariupol — Karpaty

November 14 (Thursday)

Friendly match Ukraine — Estonia

17 Nov (Sunday)

The meeting of UEFA Euro 2020 Serbia — Ukraine

15-th round

November 23 (Saturday)

Kolos — “Gums”

“Dnepr-1” — “Vorskla”

“Dinamo” — “Mariupol”

“Karpaty” — “Olympic”

Oleksandriya — Zorya

Shakhtar Lviv

On 26 and 27 November (Tuesday and Wednesday)

The matches of the fifth round of the group stage of the Champions League

28 Nov (Thursday)

Duels of the fifth round of the group stage of the Europa League

16-th round

November 30 (Saturday)

Lviv — Kolos

“Dnepr-1” — “Alexandria”

Vorskla — Karpaty

“Desna” — “Dinamo”

Zorya — Shakhtar

“Olimpik” — “Mariupol”

17-th round

December 7 (Saturday)

Dynamo — Zorya

“Karpaty” — “Gums”

“Alexandria” — “The Vorskla”

Kolos — “Dnepr-1”

Shakhtar — Olimpik

Mariupol — Lviv

On December 10 and 11 (Tuesday and Wednesday)

The sixth round of the group stage of the Champions League

12 December (Thursday)

Matches of the sixth round of the group stage of the Europa League

18-first round

14 Dec (Saturday)

Lviv — Kolos

“Dnepr-1” — “Alexandria”

Vorskla — Karpaty

“Desna” — “Dinamo”

Zorya — Shakhtar

“Olimpik” — “Mariupol”

Note. The exact dates of the matches 2-18 tour of the championship of Ukraine will be known in the course of the championship.

Photo of FC “Shakhtar”

