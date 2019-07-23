Calendar of matches of the championship and Cup of Ukraine on football, the European Cup and national team matches
Football season 2019/2020
25 July (Thursday)
The first match of the second qualifying round of the Europa League Buducnost (Montenegro) — Zorya (Ukraine) to Podgorica
July 28 (Sunday)
The match for the Supercup of Ukraine “Shakhtar” — “Dynamo” in Odessa
1st round
Vorskla — Zorya
July 31 (Wednesday)
“Desna” — “Lions”
“Dnepr-1” — “Olympic”
Kolos — Mariupol
Oleksandriya — Shakhtar
Karpaty — Dynamo
August 1 (Thursday)
The second leg of the second qualifying round of the Europa League “Zorya” — “Buducnost” in Zaporozhye
2nd round
August 3 (Saturday)
Lviv — Dynamo
“Dawn” — “Dnepr-1”
“The Miner” — “Carpathians”
“Olimpik” — “Spike”
Mariupol — Oleksandriya
“Desna” — “Shakhtar Donetsk”
On 6 and 7 August (Tuesday and Wednesday)
The first matches of the third qualifying round of the Champions League
August 8 (Thursday)
The first matches of the third qualifying round of the Europa League
3rd round
10 Aug (Saturday)
“Dinamo” — “Shakhtar”
Vorskla — Lviv
“Dnepr-1” — “Gums”
Kolos — Zarya
“Alexandria” — “Olympic”
Karpaty — Mariupol
13 August (Tuesday)
Second leg third qualifying round of the Champions League
August 14 (Wednesday)
A meeting for the UEFA super Cup Liverpool — Chelsea in Istanbul
August 15 (Thursday)
The second legs of the third qualifying round of the Europa League
4th round
August 17 (Saturday)
“Desna” — “Spike”
“Vorskla” — “Dnepr-1”
Mariupol — Dynamo
“Olimpik” — “Carpathians”
Zorya — Oleksandriya
Lviv — Shakhtar
August 20th and 21st (Tuesday and Wednesday)
The first matches of the knockout stages of the Champions League
August 22 (Thursday)
The first match of the knockout stages of the Europa League
5th round
August 24 (Saturday)
Kolos — Lviv
“Alexandria” — “Dnepr-1”
Karpaty — Vorskla
“Dinamo” — “Desna”
Shakhtar — Zorya
“Mariupol” — “Olympic”
On 27 and 28 August (Tuesday and Wednesday)
Second leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League
August 29 (Thursday)
The second legs of the knockout stages of the Europa League
6-th round
August 31 (Saturday)
Zorya — Dynamo
“Desna” — “Karpaty”
“Vorskla” — “Alexandria”
“Dnepr-1” — “Spike”
Olimpik — Shakhtar
Lviv — Mariupol
September 7 (Saturday)
The meeting of UEFA Euro 2020 Lithuania — Ukraine
7-th round
September 14 (Saturday)
Kolos — Lviv
“Alexandria” — “Dnepr-1”
Karpaty — Vorskla
“Dinamo” — “Desna”
Shakhtar — Zorya
“Mariupol” — “Olympic”
17 and 18 September (Tuesday and Wednesday)
The first round matches of the group stage of the Champions League
19 September (Thursday)
Duels of the first round group stage of the Europa League
8-th round
September 21 (Saturday)
“Desna” — “Shakhtar”
“Vorskla” — “Dinamo”
“Dnepr-1” — “Carpathians”
Kolos — Alexandria
Zorya — Mariupol
Lviv — Marseille
September 25 (Wednesday)
The meeting of the 1/16 finals of the Cup of Ukraine
9-th round
September 28 (Saturday)
Oleksandriya — Lviv
“Karpaty” — “Spike”
“Dynamo” — “Dnepr-1”
Shakhtar — Vorskla
Olimpik — Zorya
“Mariupol” — “Gums”
On 1 and 2 October (Tuesday and Wednesday)
The matches of the second round of the group stage of the Champions League
October 3 (Thursday)
Matches of the second round group stage of the Europa League
10-th round
5 Oct (Saturday)
“Desna” — “Olympic”
“Vorskla” — “Mariupol”
“Dnepr-1” — “Shakhtar”
“Kolos” — “Dinamo”
“Alexandria” — “Karpaty”
Lviv — Zorya
11 October (Friday)
The meeting of UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine — Lithuania
October 14 (Monday)
The meeting of UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine — Portugal
11-th round
October 19 (Saturday)
Karpaty Lviv
“Dinamo” — “Alexandria”
“Shakhtar” — “Ear”
“Mariupol” — “Dnepr-1”
Olimpik — Vorskla
“Dawn” — “Gums”
On 22 and 23 October (Tuesday and Wednesday)
Matches of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League
24 Oct (Thursday)
The third round matches of the group stage of the Europa League
12-th round
October 26 (Saturday)
Lviv — Desna
Zarya — Vorskla
“Olimpik” — “Dnepr-1”
“Mariupol” — “Spike”
“Shakhtar” — “Alexandria”
“Dinamo” — “Karpaty”
October 30 (Wednesday)
The meeting of the 1/8 finals of the Cup of Ukraine
13-th round
November 2 (Saturday)
“Dynamo” Lviv
“Dnepr-1” — Zarya
“Karpaty” — “Shakhtar”
Kolos — “Olympic”
Oleksandriya — Mariupol
“Vorskla” — “Gums”
On 5 and 6 November (Tuesday and Wednesday)
Matches of the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League
November 7 (Thursday)
Matches of the fourth round of the group stage of the Europa League
14-th round
November 9 (Friday)
“Shakhtar” — “Dynamo”
Lviv — Vorskla
“Desna” — “Dnepr-1”
Zarya — Kolos
Marseille — Alexandria
Mariupol — Karpaty
November 14 (Thursday)
Friendly match Ukraine — Estonia
17 Nov (Sunday)
The meeting of UEFA Euro 2020 Serbia — Ukraine
15-th round
November 23 (Saturday)
Kolos — “Gums”
“Dnepr-1” — “Vorskla”
“Dinamo” — “Mariupol”
“Karpaty” — “Olympic”
Oleksandriya — Zorya
Shakhtar Lviv
On 26 and 27 November (Tuesday and Wednesday)
The matches of the fifth round of the group stage of the Champions League
28 Nov (Thursday)
Duels of the fifth round of the group stage of the Europa League
16-th round
November 30 (Saturday)
Lviv — Kolos
“Dnepr-1” — “Alexandria”
Vorskla — Karpaty
“Desna” — “Dinamo”
Zorya — Shakhtar
“Olimpik” — “Mariupol”
17-th round
December 7 (Saturday)
Dynamo — Zorya
“Karpaty” — “Gums”
“Alexandria” — “The Vorskla”
Kolos — “Dnepr-1”
Shakhtar — Olimpik
Mariupol — Lviv
On December 10 and 11 (Tuesday and Wednesday)
The sixth round of the group stage of the Champions League
12 December (Thursday)
Matches of the sixth round of the group stage of the Europa League
18-first round
14 Dec (Saturday)
Lviv — Kolos
“Dnepr-1” — “Alexandria”
Vorskla — Karpaty
“Desna” — “Dinamo”
Zorya — Shakhtar
“Olimpik” — “Mariupol”
Note. The exact dates of the matches 2-18 tour of the championship of Ukraine will be known in the course of the championship.
.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter