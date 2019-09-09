Calf-a mutant with a “human face” horrified network (video)
September 9, 2019 | News | No Comments|
On a farm in a village in the Argentine province of Santa Fe, the calf was born a mutant with a “human face”. He had a deformed skull, the eyes are shifted forward, and the mouth and nose are very small in size.
The footage, which managed to shoot the farmer, poor baby is very weak and cannot even lift his head. According to the Mirror, he died a few hours after birth.
Video terrified of Internet users, parasuchia “monster”. Scientists suggest that it could be a rare genetic mutation caused by environmental pollution.
