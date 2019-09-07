Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto remain the most liveable cities in the world (PHOTOS)

Loading...

On Tuesday, research firm Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) provided a global index of habitability for 2019, which lists the 10 most liveable cities in the world.

On the fifth line, but the first among all canadian cities, calgary is situated, although in 2018 he was one position higher.

Vancouver took the sixth place, and then there’s Toronto, who shared seventh place in Tokyo.

And the title of the most livable cities in the world for the second year in a row, was given Vienna.

The study involved 140 cities evaluated in five main categories:

1.Stability

2.Health

3.Culture and environment

4.Education

5.Infrastructure

Calgary scored the maximum 100 points in each category except culture and environment.

In this category were taken into account the temperature and “climate discomfort of tourists”, as well as religious restrictions and censorship.

Specialists of the Economist stated that it obtained during the analysis of the indicators will help in planning urban development and will allow employers to calculate the amount of allowances for working in adverse conditions, when employees are transferred to affiliates in other cities.

“Our comforts of life quantifies the difficulty in accordance with a particular lifestyle in a particular place, the report says. – This allows for direct comparison between locations”.

Although the list of the top ten cities has not changed in 2018, the report States that the average performance in certain categories has improved throughout the world.

“Over the past year we have noted that increased average stability, which reflects, in very General terms, a slight decrease in the perceived threat of terrorism after the period of acute anxiety.”

The report also States that dramatically increased the level of stability of some cities in the regions, which in previous years were in this category almost low, such as Tripoli in Libya, and Jakarta in Indonesia.

Below are the full rankings of dozens of the most and least livable cities.

The most comfortable:

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Melbourne, Australia

3. Sydney, Australia

4. Osaka, Japan

5. Calgary, Canada

6. Vancouver, Canada

7. Toronto, Canada

7. Tokyo, Japan

9. Copenhagen, Denmark

10. Adelaide, Australia

Least livable:

131. Caracas, Venezuela

132. Algiers, Algeria

133. Douala, Cameroon

134. Harare, Zimbabwe

135. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

136. Karachi, Pakistan

137. Tripoli, Libya

138. Dhaka, Bangladesh

139. Lagos, Nigeria

140. Damascus, Syria