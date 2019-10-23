California and new York have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. postal service for cigarette smuggling
California and new York filed a lawsuit against the US postal service. These States accuse the service in the delivery of tens of thousands of cigarette packs from foreign countries, arguing that smugglers abroad, evading taxes, and postal workers do not pay the events any attention. This writes CBS News.
In a lawsuit filed in Brooklyn Federal court, the postal service is accused of supplying cigarettes from Vietnam, China, Israel and other countries. The failure of Federal law to prohibit the delivery of cigarettes by mail, California costs on average $ 19 million per year in tax revenue and new York more than $ 21 million.
The lawsuit says that you need the court to force the postal service to intercept and destroy packages that contain the cigarettes.
“Cigarette smuggling is not only a danger to the health of our citizens, but the damage to the economy of our state,” said California attorney General Xavier Becerra.
The postal service does not comment on active litigation.
“Cigarette smuggling not only violates the law — it jeopardizes the health of countless Americans and enrich terrorists and organised crime — said the mayor of new York bill de Blasio. — Nevertheless, despite all this, their own postal service of our country ignored it. We intend to be the ones who will end it”.
Ignoring Federal law
The failure of the officials of the postal service act on the prevention of trafficking in cigarettes “obstacle to the achievement of each goal set forth in the Charter of the Congress”, including the desire to prevent terrorist organizations such as al Qaeda, to benefit from a large profit obtained from cigarettes distributed by mail.
George M. Pestana, acting counsel for the Corporation in new York, said that the Postal service (USPS) ignored warnings from its inspector General that it violates the law, in some cases, returning to the senders of illegal cargo, not destroying them.
The authorities in new York and California said that “officials at the highest level the USPS knew about the illegal transportation and USPS shipping cigarettes across the country.”
“The postal service turned a blind eye to the illegal transportation of cigarettes through its objects, undermining our health laws and causing millions of dollars of tax losses to new York,” said Pestana.
“USPS knows or has reasonable grounds to believe that the package contains cigarettes, when someone States on a public web site or in advertising that he would send cigarettes in the mail in exchange for payment,” reads the lawsuit.
Millions of cigarettes smuggled
The lawsuit States that the sale of cigarettes by mail has increased dramatically in the online stores. The number of Internet vendors selling cigarettes and tobacco in the United States in 2000 was around 40, and by 2005 the number had risen to 500.
Officials estimate 6 million packs of illegal cigarettes are delivered by post every year in California and 5 million packs in new York.
The number was assessed at the inspections conducted in 2018 by investigators in the International mail center Brooklyn John F. Kennedy. The audit concluded that more than 100 000 boxes of cigarettes on the object was intended for the lower 48 States.