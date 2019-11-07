California and new York suffer the most: what schemes fraudsters use the phone in different States
If you get constant calls from robots trying to sell fake products, you are part of a growing number of Americans receiving spam calls. A new report from app call blocking RoboKiller showed that 5.5 million Americans have received such calls only for 1 month — Oct. This writes Fox Business.
The most common reason why call bots the collection of debts. The bot tells you that you are number sort of debt and need to pay. Such calls accounted for 47% of all spam call. 22% of calls on medical subjects, and 12% on General topics, and 10% relate to credit card and 7% of Bank accounts and transactions.
According to the study residents of California, new York and Texas were the most affected by such calls.
It is interesting that in August and September, the activity of the spam calls was small, and a clear spike in October may indicate that the scammers have found a new way to circumvent the security measures.
“While we saw a decline in the number of calls bots in month after month, in October was 12 percent surge throughout the United States that are very anxious, said in her statement, Ethan Garr, senior Vice President for growth RoboKiller. — Robotic calls continue to annoy consumers at an alarming rate. Our goal is to protect them from fraud, which can cost them money.”
Spam calls — the main complaint with the Federal communications Commission (FCC). Annually serves more than 200,000 complaints, accounting for 60% of all complaints submitted to the FCC. Advances in technology make it easy to produce a huge amount of spam-call in a small time, said the FCC, but said that together with app developers trying to stop them.