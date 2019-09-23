California authorities are ready to invest millions: how Ukrainian has created a unique Playground in the United States. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
A place where children can play and adults, physically healthy, and people with disabilities: blind, deaf, children with autism. The first such court appeared in California 4 years ago. Monthly it is visited by 25 thousand people. Local authorities have allocated tens of millions of dollars to build such sites. And came up with and implemented the idea of a Ukrainian woman — Elena Villareal.
Initiated the creation of this Playground, conducted organizational work, has assembled a team of like-minded people and millions of dollars of donations to the American of Ukrainian origin Elena Villareal. What inspired her and what was special about it created a magical site, says Voice of America.
Under US law, every Playground needs to be adapted for children with special needs. However, builders often perform only the minimum standards: for example, in the sawdust stuck wheel carriages, and on the hill in children with physical limitations arise instead of the positive opposite emotion.
“They either sit and watch as they all go and play around them, — says Elena, showing the usual Playground, or trying to drag themselves up — but it’s almost impossible.”
So the woman, finding venues where they could play the two children went to the city Council of Palo Alto. Officials acknowledged that such structures in the city. They agreed to allocate the land plot under the condition that Elena will find a way to build such a site.
Elena has assembled a team of like-minded people and after 7 years of project development, negotiations and fundraising appeared Playground “Magic Bridge” — Magical Bridge Playground. So opened the site:
7 years ago a resident of the city of Palo Alto Ukrainian Elena Villareal took their two daughters to the Playground. The youngest, Eva, was born special, so the girl needs special conditions. According to Elena, the girl was born with problems, still no one can tell what it is. Eve needed to move, and the usual playgrounds for didn’t come — and often was dangerous.
The magical bridge, on which visitors get to the site of the 21st century, made of wood. This wood is specially treated and equipped for children who do not see, or they have autism: all done to have more opportunities for touches, because for them it is very important.
On the hill there is a house. The houses are usually made for children. Elena wanted to make my mom and dad, and grandma all could gather together in.
Elena shows a place for the blind. When you go to him, hear water. Every 30 minutes the sound changes: like walking on water, snow, fallen leaves or on the ice.
Also Playground equipped for people with behavioral and cognitive disorders. Because only 10% of people with disabilities have obvious physical limitations. For children with autism here sounds soothing harp. Music stimulates the brain, improves social skills.
And this slide — the invention of the Lena, which was inspired by the daughter of eve: the surface of the slides made from rollers, down on her stool. It was made for those who need more time to go downhill. A child who uses a wheelchair may not only climb the mountain, but quietly rested at the bottom, to move in the stroller.
The site was developed 5 years, consulted with parents, children, psychologists, landscape designers and architects. After opening in 2015, the place quickly became popular: the monthly “Magic Bridge” come 25,000 people.
Tourist Nirmala Givati came here from Nepal, she wants to do something similar in their country.
“There are so many things to touch, feel and learn something new, says Nirmala. — This site is very important. This is an opportunity to get out of the house, to be in a different environment, make new friends.”
“Magic Bridge” is created for anyone, regardless of age or ability. Parents believe that such a platform contributes to the development and creative thinking of their children.
Elena says: the first “Magic Bridge” built entirely on charitable donations, $ 4 million. After opening the project became interested in California and beyond. In 2016, Elena and her team have created a Foundation that raises funds and advises how to implement such a project.
This year the platform was presented at the International economic forum in Davos, Switzerland as a project that meets the needs of people with physical and cognitive disabilities and opens new opportunities for them.
Now in California, built 5 more of these sites. Tools to create them — and that 30 million dollars was allocated by local governments.