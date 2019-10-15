California became the first state in the United States, where the school day will start later
Some California students will soon be able to sleep in the morning, thanks to a law signed on Sunday by Governor Gavin Nudemom, which requires a late start school day in most public schools.
The new law mentions studies that show that students learn best if starting the school day later than usual. This law will make California the first U.S. state with such a requirement, once fully implemented, writes Yahoo, citing the Los Angeles Times.
Schools will need to begin the school day no earlier than 8:00 am for secondary schools and 8:30 for the oldest. Innovation should be implemented until July 1, 2022, or the date of the expiration of the three-year collective agreement with their school staff, depending on that will come later.
According to the state analysis prepared this year, most California public schools will need to delay the start of the study in accordance with the new law. About 50% will need to delay the start of classes 30 minutes or less; the analysis showed that 25% of schools will have to postpone it for 31-60 minutes.
The law will not affect so-called “zero lessons” or lessons offered before regular school day. Rural school districts are also exempt from having to delay the start of the school day.
Newsome said that schools are given sufficient time to adapt to the new temporary limits, which, according to him, aims to help Teens from California.
“Science shows that teenagers who start the day later, improve their grades, attendance and improve overall health, the statement says Newsom. — It is important to note that the act allows schools and school districts to plan and implement these changes within three years”.
Some medical associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the California medical Association, supported the bill.
Describing insufficient sleep in adolescents as a public health problem, a group of pediatricians stated the LA Times that “endorses the scientific rationale for later school starts and recognizes the potential benefits for students in relation to physical and mental health, security and performance”.
However, not all agreed with these statements.
Last year a similar law was vetoed by former Governor Jerry brown, who said that the decision about when start school lessons “is best handled in the local community”.
Opponents of the measure, including the California Association of teachers and some school districts, echoed similar concerns.
“Teenagers cope with their tasks better when more sleep, but we do not believe that the beginning of school is the only way, — stated in last month’s legislative advocate Seth bramble. — Required time of the training in the schools of the state would be burdensome mandate on the issue that is best left to local districts and their parents. The option of “one size fits all” does not work in California.”
Critics also warn that some families, especially those from the working class, can be particularly affected by this law.
“Despite good intentions, the proposal for the appointment start time of schooling do not take into account the complexity of the problem and strengthen the illusion that lack of sleep teenager has a simple solution,” wrote two of the school superintendent of San Jose, Chris Funk and Nancy Albarran.
“Many school children bused in the morning, parents who go to work before the current time to the start of classes. The fact that all the districts postponing the start of the school day will not change this reality. This will mean that students will get out of bed at the same time as now but will be on campus unattended for a longer period”, — said the superintendents.