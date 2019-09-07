California became the first state to ban hunting for their fur
California has imposed a new ban on hunting for their fur, which made her the first state declared an outlaw centuries-old activity that was intertwined with the economic recovery of the state. About it writes Los Angeles Times.
The law on the protection of wildlife from 2019 signed by the Governor of California Gavin Nudemom Wednesday, September 4, prohibits commercial or recreational hunting on both public and private lands.
Member of Parliament of the state of California Lorena Gonzalez, Democrat from San Diego, who introduced the bill, said it’s time to end the trapping of animals for their fur.
“It seems particularly cruel, and it’s just unnecessary and expensive,” she said.
Despite the fact that commercial hunting was the early part of the California economy, opening the Bay area of San Francisco for international trade even before the California gold rush of 1848, its value has decreased over the decades.
Gonzalez said that approximately 60 hunters, still working in the state, compared to more than 5000 years ago, can’t afford to pay the full cost of implementing and regulating their industry.
California legislators are considering more aggressive measures for the protection of animals and wildlife, often threatening centuries-old traditions.
The legislature is considering a proposal to ban the sale of all fur products, including fur coats, and on the prohibition of the use of animals in any circus in the state, except domesticated horses, dogs and cats.
“In terms of how we treat animals, the real changes occurred,” said Gonzalez.
According to the California Department of fish and wildlife in 2017, a total of 68 hunters reported catching 1568 animals throughout the state. Among the 10 recorded species were the coyote, gray Fox, beaver, badger and mink.
Trapped animals are strangled, shot or beaten to death, with the observed precautions not to damage the skins before removing them.
According to the law, the use of traps for catching gophers, house mice, rats, moles and voles will still be allowed.
The law followed a public protest in 2013, when conservationist Tom O’key in 2013 found a trap for lynx, illegally installed in his property near the edge of the national Park of Joshua tree.
OK stumbled upon a trap, chained to a jojoba Bush and disguised broken branches to the North Park area of 720,000 acres (almost 300 thousand ha), where the big cats are the dominant force in the ecosystem.
He immediately alerted the neighbors and contacted the County Sheriff’s Department San Bernardino, triggering an angry wave of complaints that have highlighted the practice of capturing, killing and removing skins to supply the fur markets in China, Russia and Greece.
“I couldn’t even think, said okay. — This trap will cause unstoppable movement that can displace the legislative mindset in the direction of wildlife”.
The law on the protection of wildlife from 2019 argues that a small number of active hunters in the state can’t afford to pay the full cost of the implementation and regulation of the industry, as the law requires.
He was supported by the Center for biological diversity and the non-profit group of “Social compassion in legislation”.
The number of opponents included the California farm Bureau Federation, which has warned that in case of adoption of the bill could have serious economic consequences for the agricultural industry.
Before the population of California increased to about 40 million people, fishing, fur played a significant role in the destruction of wolves and wolverines and a sharp reduction in the number of sea otters, fishers, Martens, beavers and other fur-bearing species.
Over the last two decades, animal advocates have collaborated with the major environmental groups to pressure state and Federal governments on issues of wildlife and bring them to the problem of animal cruelty to voters. According to them, fishers anachronistic, but their traps are subjected to the wild terrible suffering.
“The signing of this law is the result of irrefutable data and change of public opinion concerning cruel treatment of animals,” said Judy Mancuso, founder and President of Social Compassion in Legislation.