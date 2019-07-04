California city will become a ‘sanctuary’ for gun owners
The city of needles, California, declared itself a city of”refuge” for those who use the Second amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and plans to confront the restrictive California laws on gun ownership, writes the Daily Caller.
The city Council needles unanimously voted in favor of this innovation, however, according to the city authorities, it “will not have any immediate practical effect on how weapons are treated in the city.” Instead, parliamentarians are developing a bill allowing those who have a license to carry a concealed weapon issued by another state to carry a gun and needles.
The population of the city of needles is only 4 844, it is closer to Arizona than to the nearby California city of San Bernardino.
Residents are outraged that legal gun owners from other regions, arriving in California, forced to disarm. If they do not, they risk being arrested.
California only recognizes a permit to carry weapons issued by this state, and this means that the rest of the gun owners in America are lucky when you visit this region.
Note that in California 20 districts are “safe havens” for illegal migrants, many of them the population is more than in some US States.
In addition to needles similar measures for the protection of gun owners took the city in, Rhode island, new Mexico and Washington.
- Recall, July 1, California has enacted a law which requires buyers who want to buy guns and ammunition, take a deeper background checks.
- California has some of the toughest gun laws in the country. It is forbidden to inhabitants own mostly assault weapons, restricts the sale and possession of high-capacity magazines. In addition, there is a 10 day waiting period before the sale or transfer of a firearm to the buyer.