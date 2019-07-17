California continues earthquake: what to prepare residents
The earthquake of a magnitude of 4.3 occurred in the Eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area on July 16 at 13:11.
Four minutes after his near Ridgecrest, where at the beginning of this month has already been fixed for a powerful quake, earthquake by force 4,5 points, says USA Today.
And then, at 13:24, in the Bay Area there was another jolt, this time a magnitude of 3.2 with the center near Blekota.
This series of quakes every few minutes, scared the local residents, prompting fears that it will be followed by a big devastating quake. However, seismologists suggest not to panic.
“This particular sequence of earthquakes does not indicate that the coming big earthquake,” said Rafael Abreu, a geophysicist from the National information center for earthquakes the U.S. Geological survey in Colorado.
There were no reports of damage or injuries after any incident on Tuesday, the earthquakes.
The experts say that aftershocks near Blekota July 16 was not avtorskimi strong earthquake of 5 July occurred near Ridgecrest. They occurred near fault lines. Between their centers of about 270 miles (435 km).
According to maps from the U.S. Geological survey (USGS), the earthquake in Ridgecrest occurred in the fault zone little lake. And the earthquake near Blackhawk belong to the fault zone Greenville. They both have a sliding velocity of 1 to 5 mm per year.
For comparison, the fault of San Andreas, which serves as a tectonic boundary between the North American and Pacific plates, is moved more than 5 mm per year. The average time between large earthquakes along the San Andreas has already passed, so some experts believe that California residents should expect a major earthquake.
According to the USGS, this earthquake activity in the region is normal.
“Do we have earthquakes exactly where, from a geographical point of view, we expect that these earthquakes will happen, said Abreu. And the number of earthquakes is consistent with what we expected to see.”
From the point of view of the strength and number of earthquakes, Abreu said that a series of tremors in Ridgecrest actually stopped faster than expected, but it also is not unusual from a geological point of view.
On Tuesday in the area of Ridgecrest has also been four other earthquakes from 3.5 points: one early morning, one afternoon and two at night.
According to the USGS, over the next weeks in Northern California the probability of occurrence of one or more earthquakes of more than 4.3 points is 4%. Small earthquakes are also possible near Blackhawk.
In Ridgecrest, the USGS last updated their data on Monday. From July 5 to Geophysics 524 recorded earthquake of a magnitude of 3 points or higher and 5 aftershocks of magnitude 5 points or higher.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Fourth of July in southern California was recorded tremors of magnitude 6.6. The epicenter was located 18 kilometers North-East of the city of Ridgecrest, the center lies at a depth of 8.7 kilometer.
- The fifth of July in southern California there were hundreds of weaker aftershocks — aftershocks. The power of the majority of the aftershocks was in the range of 2 to 3 points, some in the range of 3 to 4 points.
- It turned out that the early warning system, launched earlier this year as part of the pilot program has not warned residents of Los Angeles about a strong earthquake.
- The evening of July 5 in southern California, an earthquake of magnitude of 7.1, the most powerful in the last 20 years. Tremors were registered in 20:19 local time. The epicenter was located 193 kilometers North of Los Angeles, his focus lies at a depth of ten kilometers.
- Fires, destruction, injury — such were the consequences of the second day of a massive earthquake in California.