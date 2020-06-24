California earthquake: the tremors were felt from Sacramento to Los Angeles
According to the US Geological survey and social networking, a strong earthquake of magnitude 5.8 shook the mountains of the Sierra, causing the tremors were felt throughout California, from Sacramento to Los Angeles, writes the Sacramento Bee.
According to seismologists, it was part of a series of tremors in a remote riverbed dry lake in the Owens valley, which began on Monday, June 22.
The strongest earthquake, which occurred in most parts of the state, happened at 10:40 Wednesday, June 24, approximately 13 miles (20 km) South-Southeast of lone pine in Inyo County, and recorded the magnitude 5.8, according to revised estimates by the USGS. The epicenter was approximately 100 miles (160 km) South-East of Fresno, a ride on the main ridge of the southern Sierra Nevada, including mount Whitney. The shaking was centered about 230 miles (370 km) South-East of Sacramento and about 175 miles (280 km) North of Los Angeles.
This was followed by several smaller earthquakes in the lower Owens valley, the most powerful of which had a magnitude of 4.4.
While its intensity was assessed by scientists only as moderate earthquake passed the rebound across the Central valley through southern California and was felt in Las Vegas. Messages about the earthquake quickly flooded the social network: residents of Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Merced and Fresno, said they felt the tremors.
On the web page USGS”s called “did You feel it?”, dedicated to the earthquake in 45 minutes was recorded almost 9,000 responses, and users were at such a remote distance, as the San Francisco Bay Area, San Luis Obispo and lake Tahoe most of those who entered answers, said they felt the weak shaking of the earth’s surface.
At the epicenter of a moderate earthquake can damage buildings in the vicinity, but reports of damage or injuries have been reported. The depth of the quake was about 2.5 miles (4 km) from the surface is a relatively small, but it is not rare for a fracture zone which descends at this high desert, located between the Sierra and Inyo.
Kathleen new, who heads the chamber of Commerce lone pine, said she was “really surprised at how long it lasted”. She reported that on a news site in the Network there were no reports of damage but the items were knocked from shelves at a hardware store in the neighborhood.
Officials Caltrans sent crews to check the roadway in a remote area, but said, “At present we have no reports of damage to the highway systems of the state.”
Governor Gavin Newsom mentioned the earthquake during a press conference at COVID-19 and called on Californians to download the app “My Shake” to get early warnings about earthquakes.
Dr. Lucy Jones, the most famous seismologist in southern California, said that the earthquake followed what happened in the same area two nights ago. Answering users ‘ questions on Twitter, Jones said: “the Earthquake of a magnitude of 4.6 was a harbinger of this event. We don’t know whether to be even more earthquake. As every earthquake has a 5 percent chance of something bigger”.
The earthquake epicenter is approximately 50 miles (80 km) to the North of the district Ridgecrest, where a strong series of earthquakes occurred almost a year ago, starting with the 4th of July. Both earthquakes occurred in the same area of the earth’s crust known as a fault zone, Owens valley. It is not related to the more famous fault San Andreas fault is located more than 150 miles (240 km) South of the current epicenter of the earthquake.
In 1872 this district was one of the largest recorded earthquakes in California. Earthquake in the Owens valley occurred on 26 March, and scientists believe that its magnitude ranged from 7.4 to 7.9, which makes it “comparable, if not more, compared to the great earthquakes of the San Andreas 1857 and 1906 years,” according to the 2008 report. The earthquake caused a sudden movement of the earth’s crust for 15-20 vertical feet (4.5-6 meters) and lined the border of lone pine. Then killed a tenth of the city’s residents.
