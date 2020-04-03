California has announced a collection of experts in the field of healthcare in connection with the epidemic COVID-19
California is preparing to increase the number of people in urgent need of medical assistance due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the official website of the state government.
To prepare for this moment, we open additional medical facilities for the treatment of people affected by COVID-19, to reduce the burden on our health system, to be able to assist other patients.
To provide a sufficient number of personnel to medical institutions throughout California, we urge medical professionals to sign up.
We need:
- Doctors (MD, DO)
- Pharmacists
- Dentists
- Nurse practitioners
- Physician assistants
- Nurses (RN, LVN, CNA), including sisters-students
- Specialists in behavioral health (psychiatrist, psychologist, nurse practitioner, psychologist, LCSW, LMFT, LPCC)
- Otorhinolaryngologists
- Other health care providers
- Medical equipment
You will get paid to provide insurance. Health care workers can send in different regions, but we will try to accommodate your location preference.
You have the opportunity to perform an important mission during emergencies in your area. To care for Californians who need your help, please sign up.
Step 1 — You match?
In order to be eligible for participation in the programs of urgent medical aid COVID-19, you must:
- To be 18 years or older.
- Be eligible to work in the United States.
- To have a valid driver’s license or passport and social security card.
- Have a current California license for clinical practice (if you are an MD, DO, etc.)
- Or to be resident, or student nurse.
- Not have cases of revocation of licences (for licensed/certified professionals)
Step 2 — Registration in the health system of the state of California
And licensed professionals, and students will need to register. It’s the system that we will use to verify your medical license (if you have one) and define your geographic preferences.
Step 3 — After verification, we will ask you to apply
This process may require you to complete additional documents to complete the recruitment process.
Step 4 — After you have applied
We will check your skills, experience, geographical preferences and interests, to understand where you a better guide.
Step 5 — Completion of the recruitment process
Eat your application will be approved and invited to work, bring an official valid driver’s license and social security card.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on entry into the United States from the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- On 13 March, the tramp of coronavirus introduced in the U.S. nationwide state of emergency.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- Trump has signed a law granting paid leave due to the coronavirus. Who can count on paid holidays, please click here.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
bookmark