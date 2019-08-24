California has held the auction of rare cars: the most expensive car left nearly 20 million…
The city of Monterey, California and known throughout the world due to the fact that it has annually held two events — jazz festival, Monterey Jazz Festival and auction of rare cars. An auction is held in the framework of the exhibition Monterey Car Week. They collect tens of thousands of car lovers. Collectors from different countries specially arrive in mid-August to sell or buy cars, the cost of which sometimes reaches several million dollars.
The current auction brought a few surprises and records. “The FACTS” to offer readers with the most interesting lots. Let’s add that the auction was held a few houses, including Sotheby’s.
The most expensive lot of this year was the 1994 McLaren LM-Spec F1 (pictured in the header). This car was created by famous avtodizayner Gordon Murray. The company produced 106 of these cars in the period from 1994 to 1997, inclusive. Under the hood of this “beast” is hiding a racing engine with a capacity of 680 horsepower. Bought the car for 19.8 million dollars. Its mileage is 21 thousand kilometers. McLaren sold to a collector from New Zealand Andrew Bagnall.
The special interest of the audience called the legendary car Aston Martin DB5 1965 edition, who starred in two films about James bond. It was a picture of “Goldfinger” and “Thunderball”. The role of the 007 in them played by Sean Connery. Bought the car for 6.3 million dollars! Sotheby’s representative admitted that it has surpassed the boldest expectations of the organizers of the auction. They were hoping to get for the car $ 3.6 million. While the buyer remains anonymous. Aston Martin made four identical DB5-to-order film Studio MGM for James bond. Two cars were removed in episodes with races, and another two in the scenes where the action took place in the car. DB5 was advertised then as “the real spy car.” Indeed, in the movies it is equipped with many gadgets and devices that for over 50 years delight fans of bond. For example, agent 007 could have one button to push a bullet-proof shield, protecting the interior from the shots of his pursuers. Under the front of the car was hiding a machine gun Browning caliber 30. In the driver’s door was hidden by the handset to communicate with the headquarters of the British intelligence MI6. Red button hidden in the gear lever is allowed to eject from the machine if necessary. 007 could change the registration number from the comfort of the car. Caps DB5 was equipped with a retractable knives that tore the tires of the cars of the enemies of bond. All these devices are sold a car that has become the most expensive Aston Martin in history. Only machine guns are replaced by exact copies. The DB5 model has gained such popularity that the company last year announced the release of the 25 cars that mimic the original James bond. Each such car is of 3.34 million dollars.
Maserati A6GCS 1954 edition collectors love called “Beauty”. The car was planned to sell for 3-4 million dollars, but buyers for it at that price was not. This is surprising, because cars have an impressive history. The car participated in many races in different countries and often won, or won prizes. Perhaps collectors scared off by the fact that in 2013 the car was restored, and this means the risk of having it now, not original parts.
Rare red Ferrari 1962 edition was sold for 8 million 145 thousand dollars. This model was very popular among celebrities. In different years for the Ferrari 250 SWB California Spider went Alain Delon, the famous Hollywood actor James Coburn, the film Director Roger Vadim, French singer and actor johnny Hallyday. The car unveiled in Monterey, is the best-preserved of all his brethren. Therein lies its value.
The brainchild of engineer of the American company Studebaker George hunt and the rider Abe Jenkins 1931 Studebaker Special was sold in Monterey for 1 million 105 thousand dollars. This is two times higher than the stated price. Machine three times successfully participated in the Indy 500.
But this rarity in Monterey with no luck. 1939 Porsche Type 64 was created by the legendary Ferdinand Porsche. The German engineer had intended to take part in the race Berlin — Rome, which never took place. Based on Porsche took the Volkswagen Type 1, known later as the “beetle”. Using aviation aluminum, the engineer has created a revolutionary for that time the body with incredible aerodynamics. And it allowed the car to accelerate to 110 kilometers per hour with an engine capacity of 40 horsepower. Porsche produced only three cars of the Type 64. The appearance of this miracle on the auction caused a stir. Sotheby’s was entitled to rely on the fact that this lot will be the most expensive. However, during trading there was a ridiculous incident. One buyer named his price, and then there’s writing that he intends to buy a car for $ 70 million! After the third hammer beat the Porsche was declared sold. And then the buyer said that the anchorman of auction misunderstood. He offered $ 17 million, not 70. The representative of Sotheby’s said that this is impossible, because the starting price was $ 20 million. The buyer said in response that he was heard 13 million, so he raised the price to 17. In the end, the deal is annulled, the troublemaker was asked to leave the auction and the Type 64 was removed from the auction.
