California has tightened the laws on vaccination: what you need to know
A new law of vaccination, adopted by California, prohibits the improper use of medical benefits, which allow children to go to school without some or all vaccinations. The law takes away the doctor’s right of last instance in matters of medical exemption from vaccination, and allows you to investigate individual cases of registration of such exceptions. Opponents of vaccination argue that now doctors are afraid to even exempt from vaccination those children who really need it.
The new law provides broad authority to issue medical withdrawal from vaccinations to the officials of public health, writes CalMatters. Supporters of the law are satisfied that the last word remains not for doctors and can be held accountable for frequent clearance of taps. Supporters say the more children receive vaccines, the safer will be schools for all children.
Critics and opponents fear that the law will effectively close access to medical outlets for children who are these exceptions really necessary. Opponents say that doctors may fear of the law, and thousands of children may be excluded from the schools, if they are not vaccinated at the appropriate time and in required volume.
Changed the new law
In California, children must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption to attend school. The new law allows officials of the health system to make a final decision on these allotments, and gives the right to reject them. The reasons for medical exception should continue to follow strict guidelines, and now the doctors will not be allowed to charge for examination or form associated with such permits.
The law, signed by the Governor last week, requires that doctors examined patients and presented their recommendations to the state Department of health. Then officials will compare these recommendations with the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on immunization Centers for disease control, or American Academy of Pediatrics.
Now the state is not involved in providing pupils with medical taps from inoculations. Parents receive from their doctors and sent to schools, and schools with kindergartens are required to submit aggregate data to the state every autumn. The state does not receive forms or release of information about doctors. Starting next year, parents will continue to operate according to the same procedure, but from 2021 the doctors will send the exception directly to the state for validation and distribution in schools.
As soon as the law will come into force on 1 January, officials will begin the review all medical exceptions in schools where vaccinated at least 95% of students, as well as allotments received from physicians who had submitted 5 or more instruments within one year, examine data and schools that did not report vaccination records to the state.
If the state determines that the doctor “contributes to the risk to the health of the population”, he will report this doctor to the medical Board of California. Medical withdrawal received from a doctor, will be cancelled.
Children with medical exemptions issued prior to 1 January of the following year, can save it right before moving on to the next grade. After July 1, 2021, students with temporary medical taps will have to get a new one every year.
Why I had to tighten the rules
Within a few years, vaccination has been a hot issue in California, although almost 95% of kindergarteners were fully immunized last school year. At the same time, the share of kindergartens and medical outlets. In the past year, benefits had a 0.9% (or 4812) kindergartens. In some places the figures are higher: in 16 districts, the vaccination rate in kindergartens was below 90%.
The vast majority of children are vaccinated, so what’s the deal? Vaccination rates in California are high, but the increase in the number of children with failure may lead to reduction in so-called collective or herd immunity. The concept of such immunity is that if a sufficient number of vaccinated children, those for whom vaccination is ineffective or who cannot vaccinate for health reasons (for example, autoimmune diseases or therapy of cancer), will be protected because everyone around them is vaccinated.
Public group “Physicians for informed consent” refers to misinformation the words of collective immunity if they concern all vaccinations. According to representatives of group, non-communicable diseases should not require mandatory vaccination because it is not passed on to other children by contact in the group — for example, tetanus or hepatitis b, although they are administered even to newborns.
Opponents say that the law is trying to solve a problem that does not exist. Instead, it could force thousands of children to leave school or take a series of vaccines, even if they have a legitimate medical exception. In California, children should receive vaccinations 15-16 to get into kindergarten. Some of these vaccinations are combined.
Opponents suggest that the state focus on increasing percentage of children suffering from such diseases and conditions as diabetes, asthma, autoimmune disorders as well as autism. They may experience a variety of dangerous reactions to vaccines.
The fight continues?
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an active opponent of the California law, said that his organization “Protection of children’s health” is going to sue the state to block the law. A group of opponents this week started the process to try to overturn the new law through the ballot measure, which will be addressed to the voters in November of next year.