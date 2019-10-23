California in the dark: the 16 districts in the state waiting for a large-scale blackout
After allegations that the equipment of the energy company Pacific Gas & Electric could cause fires, the company decided to turn off the electricity in case of extreme weather. Pacific Gas & Electric warned about the power outage in 16 counties in California. This writes the “Voice of America”.
A warning from Pacific Gas & Electric appeared only two weeks after she turned off the electricity to two million people, and many for a few days.
This time, the company warned that the shutdown, which will begin on Wednesday, October 23, could affect 16 counties in the foothills of the Sierras and San Francisco.
The outage will affect district: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, lake, Mendocino, NEP, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San MATEO, Sierra, SONOMA, Yuba,
Such steps, the company decided in connection with dry and windy weather, fearing that the power lines and other equipment can experience failures that will lead to a fire.
Pacific Gas & Electric uses shutdown as a preventive measure since as it was accused that its lines led to the fires in Northern California, which killed 86 people and was burned 62 hectares of land.
The town of Paradise was so devastated by the January fire that its population decreased from about 27 thousand to only 2034 people.
Earlier in 2019 Pacific Gas & Electric filed for bankruptcy, after the company deemed responsible for numerous fires. In September, the company managed to settle a claim in the pretrial order that cost her $ 11 billion.
To avoid further proceedings, Pacific Gas & Electric and other utilities have chosen to turn off the electricity when the wind is strong. Depending on weather conditions, blackouts can last up to six days.
According to experts, climate change, years of drought and the construction of houses in desert areas have contributed to deadly wildfires in California in recent years.