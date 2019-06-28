California made Medicaid available to illegal immigrants: the Governor signed the budget
New California budget signed by Governor Gavin Nudemom, provides for the expansion of medical care for illegal immigrants, and также0 fines for people who do not buy health insurance, writes Fox News.
This budget was the largest in state history and equaled $214,8 billion In the state for a long time there were disputes about how much to allocate to cover medical services provided to illegal immigrants. Newsom has proposed to allocate $98 million a year on illegal immigrants with low income in age from 19 to 25 years. In the state Senate proposed to cover all illegal immigrants under the age of 19 years old, living in California, and to allocate $3.4 billion for medical care.
In accordance with the agreement between the state Governor Gavin Nudemom and Democrats in the legislature of the state of adult residents with low income in age from 19 to 25 years old, living in California illegally will be eligible for participation in the Medicaid program in California known as medical.
The budget also pledged a solution to the problem of housing shortage in the state and the increasing number of homeless. California Governor and legislative leaders agreed on a plan to reward local authorities that facilitate and contribute to the rapid construction of housing, as well as penalties for those who do not.
Local authorities that do not comply with the housing requirements will be subject to fines of up to $600 a month.
This is the first budget signed by Gavin Nudemom since his taking office in January 2019. Approval of the budget largely contributed surplus of $21.5 billion