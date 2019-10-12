California on fire: due to large-scale fires evacuated 100 thousand people (video)
In the U.S., in southern California burning wood, the fire is approaching the metropolis of Los Angeles. Urgently evacuated nearly 100 thousand people.
According to Reuters, the flames broke out in the night of Thursday, October 10. On Friday afternoon, the fire covered more than 30 square kilometers. The flames quickly spread due to dry weather and wind.
“On Friday in the foothills and canyons along the Northern margin of Los Angeles broke out of a strong forest fire, which engulfed the house and closed roads”, — stated in the message.
According to the Agency, the result of a forest fire killed one person, who suffered a heart attack. In the suburbs of Los Angeles fire destroyed the town of caravans. Dozens of people were injured.
Most of the state remained without electricity — from power supply disconnected 20 thousand rooms in Los Angeles and the counties of San Bernardino and Kerg. The power supply also stopped upstate and in parts of San Francisco.
A wildfire that began in Sylmar spread into the Porter Ranch area overnight, forcing evacuations and threatening neighborhoods. https://t.co/OTz9edILp2 #SaddleridgeFire pic.twitter.com/X2DuVg7zlR
— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) October 11, 2019
