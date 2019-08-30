California residents can 2 years free to study in the colleges of the state
California will provide novice students two years free tuition in public colleges in the state.
This work is carried out in the framework of the California community colleges, which has provided California students with one year of free tuition at public colleges.
“This is a real help for students trying to improve their lives and build their future”, — said the Governor of California Gavin Newsom. “No one can argue with the fact that the full cost of attending higher education institutions is still too high, as in California and throughout the country. But, offering two years of study at the community College, California makes a significant step to reducing the cost of higher education for students and their families,” he continued.
Newsom first proposed the initiative after the oath at the beginning of this year. The proposal was approved by state legislators and signed by the Governor this summer.
According to Newsom’s office, California community colleges is the largest system of higher education. The office reported that there are about 2.1 million students, making the community “the largest system of higher education in providing such support.”