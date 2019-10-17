California was shaking the video with the reactions of dogs and cats to the earthquake went viral
In the Bay area of San Francisco in California, there were two moderate earthquake with power of 4.5 and 4.7 on the Richter scale. Has done without victims and destructions. However, Pets of many Californians, for the first time in my life faced with this phenomenon, experienced a real shock. Thus, the network of steel viral video response to this natural phenomenon of dogs and cats.
In one video you can see how the room starts shaking furniture. Enters the room with a confused dog. And then starts barking, not knowing what was happening and angered by the ongoing mess.
Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake rattles California today, see video of dog reacting to the quake. Clearly the doggo is pretty confused about the whole thing. https://t.co/fVePxUhak3
— The Bark magazine (@The_Bark) October 15, 2019
In another video, a cat named Urine freezes in absolute terror on the bed, his eyes wide open with his paws up. And her owner Emily comforting her favorite, saying it’s just “little zemletryaseniya”, and persuades the Urine “lower legs”.
Mochi”s first earthquake experience. I only heard it #earthquake pic.twitter.com/DxTa5ogMio
— Emily Eerie Chenister (@emichen88) October 15, 2019
Later American published a photo of the Urine, saying that she already calmed down a bit, but just in case does not depart from the mistress.
Netizens expressed sympathy for the animals, and said that their Pets responded in a similar way.
