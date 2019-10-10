California will put an end to private prisons and immigrant centres
The largest state prison system of America is planning to abandon the practice of detention in the prisons contracted with private companies, writes Reuters.
It is expected that the Governor of California Gavin Newsom this week will sign a law that would ban private commercial corporations to manage prisons or immigration centres.
Supporters of the bill say that private prisons seek to maximize the profit of shareholders and do not have adequate supervision or incentives for the rehabilitation of prisoners. They undoubtedly contributed to the culture of mass incarceration as reduce the cost of this process.
Supporters point to a study cited in the report of the inspector General of the U.S. Department of justice for 2016. According to the report, private prisons spend less on personnel and less secure than public institutions.
At stake are places of detention with a low level of security managed by one of the two leading private prison companies in the U.S. headquartered in Florida GEO Group ( GEO.N ) or based in Tennessee CoreCivic ( CXW.N ).
Defending their business model, that provided a vital service when detention in prisons in California more than doubled the performance of the system. This caused lawsuits that have resulted in a reduction in the number of prisoners by court order.
GEO Group cited his reputation as a “pioneer in the field of rehabilitation services” and stated that the bill would work against the objectives of the state to reduce recidivism among prisoners.
Kara Gatch, Director of strategic project initiatives of sentencing in criminal justice reform, argues that several States, including new York, Illinois and Nevada, have introduced similar bans on private prisons, and almost half of the States no such institutions.
Under the bill, the closure of the three remaining private prisons in California, where, in total, contains about 1,400 prisoners should occur in four years. Then the deadline of their contracts with the State Department of corrections and rehabilitation.
No less important is the fact that the Federal Agency immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) in the next year will lose four private detention facility in California, which contains approximately 4,000 employees, if the ban is not challenged in court.
ICE has not taken a public position on the bill. In the case of the bill of detainees will simply be transferred to companies outside of California, said in a statement the Agency.
The bill prohibits any new or renewed contracts in California with private, for-profit prisons, starting in January.
Four of the detention facility, privately owned ICE, will close even earlier.
California was already moving in this direction, ending in June, its contacts with the private correctional center in Arizona (the last of several such institutions outside of the state) with the subsequent closure last month companies for 700 beds in Mcfarland, California, near Bakersfield.
