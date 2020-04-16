California will spend $125 million on payments to the victims of the coronavirus to the illegal immigrants
Governor of California Gavin Newsom announced the payment of cash benefits to illegal immigrants residing in the state, according to CNBC.
Fund for payments to illegals will consist of taxpayers ‘ money and charitable donations. Thus, 150 thousand people will receive a benefit of $500, as support in a difficult time of quarantine. Only California is home to about 2 million illegal immigrants who do not qualify for payouts for Americans, approved by Congress last month.
The Governor noted that 10% of the workforce of the state are illegal immigrants who paid more than $ 2.5 billion in taxes in 2019.
Fund for payments to illegals will consist of a $ 75 million taken from the taxpayers money of the state, and 50 million donated to charitable organizations. Such funds as the Emerson Collective, Blue Shield of California Foundation, the California Endowment, James Irvine Foundation, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and one anonymous donor has already donated to the Fund of 5.5 million dollars.
Gavin Newsom noted that the amount of the payments will depend on the person’s income, and will be fixed $500, in addition, the recipients will collect personal information and immigration data.
California is known as the state with the most aggressive policy of supporting illegal immigrants. In 2019, California became the first state to provide free medical assistance to poor illegal immigrants under the age of 25 years. This year the Governor proposed to expand the program and for the elderly aged 65 years and older.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 331
[name] => the illegals
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nelegaly
)
illegals
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2393
[name] => California
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kaliforniya
)
CA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4331
[name] => guide
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => posobie
)
allowance
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28536
[name] => Gavin Newsom
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => gevin-nyusom
)
Gavin НьюсомFacebookVkontakte
bookmark