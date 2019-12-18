California’s fiance is beaten to death during the wedding Banquet
Two brothers are accused of killing groom on wedding in Chino, California, writes Fox News.
After just a few hours after 30-year-old Joe Melgoza tied the knot, he was attacked by two men that occurred during a wedding party in the house of a relative of his new wife. Police received a report of a fight. Wounded man found in the backyard.
28-year-old Roni Castaneda Ramirez and 19-year-old Jose Castaneda Ramirez was arrested and detained without possibility of bail. Brothers was arrested on suspicion of murder, but formal charges are not yet filed.
It is unclear how police Chino connects these people with the attack, said Sergeant Dustin Tomicic. He added that both men were not invited to the wedding. It is also known that they lived near the house where was held a festive reception.
Melgoza tried to protect guests from these men who allegedly brought the wedding of bats.
“They came back with bats. They were in the alley, it was dark… My brother tried to catch them. They dragged him in and killed him,” said Andy Velasquez, brother Melrose.
Family members and friends have created a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral costs Melgosa.
“He was taken from us in such tragic and terrible way. He is survived by a daughter Lilly who will be in good hands with Joe’s family,” reads on the page.
“Currently, we ask for your support. Isela, Mama Joe, devastated, broken by grief and struggling to cope with all this. Two criminals who committed this horror, was arrested and nahodatsa custody. Justice will prevail! Please pray for the family and every a modest donation will help.”