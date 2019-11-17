Call exorcists: network fun new video by Kiva in Parliament
November 17, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The behavior of the people’s Deputy from “Oppositional platform For life” Ilya Kiva in Parliament once again raised questions from social media users.
This time Kiva went to the pulpit and standing next to her, actively gesticulating hands and something to say. Most likely, the Deputy was talking to somebody on the phone via headset, but from the outside it looked very suspicious.
Network joke that for Kiva to the Parliament to call the exorcists or the ambulance staff.