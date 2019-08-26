Call from the past: which of the Zodiac signs in September will be face-to-face encounter with the heroes of their memories
Nothing in life goes unnoticed. Relationships that were terminated and discarded forever, not disappear. They once existed, and the trail from them lasts a lifetime. From time to time they are remembered, and compares these relationships just float in the mind without a special occasion. Do you accidentally date someone who was once dear or hurt, and feelings flooding back with the same force.
Autumn itself adjusts to the nostalgia, forcing you to listen to your heart, the desires of the soul, contributing to the happy memories and important sad events of the past. According to astrological forecast made in September 2019, some of the signs of the Zodiac will have to think about her past, hearing a call.
Fish
People from the past tell the Fish about the loss of the meaning of his life after a breakup. He would exhort that it was a terrible mistake in his life, to remind about the good events that took place sometime in life together. Will put pressure on the sore point known to him, trying to convince of the need to give another chance experienced relations.
Realizing that this relationship in the past was unstable and caused a sharp pain, and assuming that it is unlikely that things can change for the better, the Fish is not worth taking the phone from an unknown number. Having gone through such a painful breakup once, it is not necessary to dwell on the past. If the reason for parting steel Fish, and they regret it now, you can give the relationship a second chance. But in any case can not call first, it will change the course of events.
Aries
Aries was going through a breakup of a love relationship slowly and painfully. And that’s just calmed down a sharp pain. Aries slowly and carefully began to try to live again. He is distrustful of others, but trying to force myself to continue to trust people. Memories are fragile and fresh, still swirling in the head, but Aries strongly dismisses them, trying to protect themselves from suffering, not allowing grief to take back the upper hand.
A phone call rang late in the evening, able to stir up all the forgotten with renewed vigor, causing pain, making it beat faster. Painful questions arising subconsciously about the possibility of re-reuniting with loved ones, about the future happy life… And suddenly it again will also end tragically and also hurt… Astrologers suggest to agree to meet with their past. The rejection of this meeting is to disturb the soul for a long time by having to figure out how could result when you consent to it. But the rams should carefully consider the possibility of recovery already experienced a relationship, weigh the pros and cons. It all depends on the desire and determination for the Rams.
Taurus
A phone call from the past will force the Bulls to understand the cause of unsuccessful relationships that exist. Personal life is established, but something is not glued, it prevents move on. No overwhelming feelings, trust, warmth. And this something is the connection from the past. Memories and feelings related to the experienced relations occupy all the interior space of the Taurus, not giving any chance to start anew, to forget the past forever. Taurus does not like drastic changes in their life. But the ability to restore a previous relationship, is likely to force him to decide on immediate and irrevocable change. It will be a positive change, a step toward happiness and love.