“Call from Turkey”: “thief in law” Guli has laid under tribute businessmen of the Urals

In the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in the Azeri Diaspora in scandal: due to the leakage of phone numbers is known in the Urals entrepreneurs, many of them began receiving calls: unidentified attackers offer merchants “to recover deductions” in favor of a known criminal kingpin Nadir Salifov named Guli, despite the fact that he lives in Turkey. About it write “Arguments and facts”.
“To call you directly from Turkey, submitted either by the brother of Nadir — Namik, or from him. Explain that should start to pay again as before, when deductions were [slain in 2016, the thief in law Rovshan Lankaran. Threaten to send people to talk to, and send. It is known that one of the businessmen so they took $ 10,000 and the car, another gave $ 15,000. These are the “tax” rates”, — quotes the edition a source.
He stressed that “thief in law” Guli trying to subjugate fellow countrymen who are engaged in the business of selling vegetables and fruits.
The newspaper reminds that such a racket had already taken place earlier in the Urals. According to law enforcement, informed the gang “under Rovshan” within a few years was operating in Nizhny Tagil, and was then abolished.
The situation is repeated now, only this time the “roof” seeks to take the ghouls with their “militants” who have come to the Urals and, according to some, settled on the warehouse of one of the members of the Diaspora.
As previously reported “FACTS” Lotu Guli had violated an unspoken “thieves” rule, and for the first time allowed to beat the “thief in law”.
