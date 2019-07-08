Call the father-in-law: star Gareth bale were married on one of the Spanish Islands (photo)
Once the most expensive player in the world, striker of real Madrid and the Wales Gareth bale married a childhood friend Emma Rhys-Jones. The ceremony, which was attended by about 60 people, was held in a five star hotel on the Spanish island of Tagomago near Ibiza.
Some of the girl’s relatives remained dissatisfied with the conduct of the celebration, reports The Sun. As it turned out, the attacker is not invited to the ceremony of the marriage of Emma’s father, who was convicted for fraud. About the event did not know the bride’s grandfather John and grandmother eve, who brought up Rhys-Jones. The reasons for this decision pair is still unknown.
“I can’t believe what they did. I replaced her father. She asked me would I take her down the aisle when she gets married”, said John McMurray.
It is reported that at the end of 2019, the pair will play another ceremony for those who the couple was not invited to the first celebration.
By the way, the wedding of Gareth Bale and Emma Rhys-Jones was to be held last summer in Italy. But then the celebration was canceled. The reason for disagreement of the girls with their father. Emma was hoping that the postponement of the wedding will help to establish a relationship with the father, as well as return to physical form after the birth of her third child.
Emma with her dad Martin
By the way, 29-year-old Gareth and 27-year-old Emma met in childhood: they went to the same school Whitchurch High School in Cardiff. The couple has three children — 6-year-old Alba-violet, 3-year-old Nava, Valentine and year-old Axel-Charles.
Gareth and Emma studied at the home school in Cardiff
The Welsh international with his daughter Alba violet
All of their goals Gareth dedicates to his wife: the football player even has patented a so-called artificial heart, which he demonstrates every time after we score a goal.
