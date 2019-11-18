“Call the priest!”: “demonic” baby frames baby monitors network scared (photo)
The wearer of the social network Twitter under the name PassionPopSoc posted a photo of her son that became viral. “We bought a new baby monitor and I think it was a mistake” — he signed the American.
Photo child lying in bed, looking directly at the camera baby monitors burning eyes.
We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake pic.twitter.com/Cu3Qwb0baJ
— Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 14, 2019
The photo garnered nearly 410 thousand likes. Some reacted to this with humour and even shared the same photo of their offspring, also made with the help of baby monitors.
And some “demonic” image of the child seriously scared. “Call the exorcist!”, “I hate those who liked it. Personally, I will now have nightmares at night. Thank you” — wrote in the comments.
“Your child baptized? If so, I’ll try again. Once is clearly not enough,” wrote one commenter, to which the mother jokingly said, “Yeah, we baptized. But the water turned to blood, and the priest began to climb the wall — and all that jazz”.
