Called 10 herbs for the relief of symptoms of diabetes
The body of people suffering from type II diabetes cannot metabolize sugar. It turned out, there are 10 herbs that can ease symptoms and slow the progression. Data published in the European journal of endocrinology.
Swertia contains active ingredients that help pancreatic cells to actively produce insulin needed to reduce absorption and improve metabolism. Turmeric has been used in Oriental medicine to treat diabetes for hundreds of years. Active ingredient can reduce glucose levels and improve insulin tolerance. Fenugreek contains fiber, which improves insulin production. Grass is able to reduce the absorption of carbohydrates in the digestive system.
The active ingredient in Syzygium caraway restores the normal physiological function of the liver, which can create a reservoir of macromolecules of glucose, thereby reducing blood sugar levels. Gymnema forest has many active ingredients including saponin, which is known to reduces the craving for carbohydrates. Bitter melon is traditionally used as a treatment of diabetes in Oriental medicine. Its active ingredients help to restore the damaged cells of the pancreas, reduce glucose absorption and increase insulin sensitivity.
Picrorhiza kurroa has long been used in Ayurvedic medicine. Substances contained in the herb, act as antioxidant, reducing the protective function of the liver. Guduchi contains a mixture of alkaloids, lactones, glycoside, phenols and aliphatic compounds that increase glucose metabolism at the cellular level. Neem consists of flavonoids, tannins and saponins, reducing sugar. Amla will help to rehabilitate the physiological-psychological function of pancreatic cells.