Called 10 rules for men’s health
Experts from the Italian Foundation Pro Foundation presented the 10 rules for men’s health. This guide includes sufficient physical activity and careful sexually, in order to avoid genital infections.
Experts advise to avoid stress to the representatives of the stronger sex, for example, not to think about work during your vacation. This also should include vacation, which should be mandatory. Proper hydration is a strong ally of men’s health. The water prevents the formation of urinary stones. The ideal solution is to drink plenty of fluids (at least 2 liters), including an hour before bed. As for the diet, you should focus on seasonal fruits and vegetables in large quantities. Among the especially recommended foods: fatty fish (salmon), tomatoes. For sexual health good honey and seafood, the latter in moderation.
It is equally important to care about safe sex, experts advise to always carry condoms. Hot weather increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. It is advisable at this season to wear light clothing of cotton or natural fibers (light) hat. Men should not forget to exercise, just start with a light load.
For active men recommended relaxation during lunch breaks. Smoking is directly linked to the development of cancer, the deterioration of the male sexual organ. Addiction to refuse. Precautions should apply to drinking sweet carbonated drinks and alcohol. Excessive first impairs erections and sperm quality. Alcohol have a devastating effect on all body systems. The last rule is to assess the state of health by doctors, especially for males after age 60.