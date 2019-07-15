Called 12 powerful ways to improve health
An expert in the field of psychology, David Disalvo presented the 12 powerful ways to improve health. According to the specialist, behavior change can significantly improve the quality of life.
We should not abandon leave. Recent studies emphasize the importance of prolonged rest, which reduces the risk of developing metabolic syndrome, a condition closely linked to type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. It is proved that more attention to the breath is a whole range of health benefits including reducing heart rate and normalizing blood pressure, lowering stress response, strengthening the immune system. Scientists are finding more evidence and the fact that outdoor walks improve mental and physical health. Especially, you should focus on walking that affect the brain.
The psychologist advises on avoiding social activity, since communication with other people helps to fight depression. No less important is the ability to manage stress reactions, especially for interacting with mobile devices. Methods include listening to music and meditation. A new study has found a link between working time reduction and decrease the risk of stroke, which also should be considered.
For good health it is recommended not to eat in canteens and cafes during the lunch break, and to take food homemade from home. This will allow you to avoid eating processed foods. In the same list determination. People having dreams, more happy. The mental mistake is the fact that when a person achieves some success, his alertness begins to decline. This applies to all spheres of life, including weight loss.
Laughter is a powerful medicine for health, as evidenced by numerous studies. Therefore every effort should be made to find reasons to smile (Comedy programs). One of the biggest changes in thinking, which contributes to reducing the cumulative stress response is the development of the discipline of letting go of things. David Disalvo advises not to dwell on failures, but to go on to the goals.