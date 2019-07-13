Called 15 foods that aggravate arthritis
Foreign experts presented the 15 foods that aggravate arthritis. The list includes refined carbohydrates and fast food.
Arthritis is a General term that describes pain in the joints and inflammation. The condition is usually treated with medication and proper nutrition. Recent studies have shown that the refusal of eating certain foods will help to keep the disease under control. Refined carbohydrates, which are mainly contained in white flour and store-bought bread are food products with high glycemic index, which exacerbates inflammation and increases the pain. Any food with a high degree of processing is also not recommended for use, examples are chicken nuggets, fish sticks, onion rings.
Scientists warn about the fact that the body is not programmed to naturally break down TRANS fats, Pro-inflammatory reactions that can damage cells. Vegetable oils have a high ratio of omega-6 and omega-3 that when the disease is harmful. Salt not only raises blood pressure and increases the risk of heart disease, but also causes inflammation, draws water from the body. Hormones and additives added in milk, yogurt and cheese are not working in favor of people suffering from arthritis. The best solution is Greek yogurt with a high content of probiotics.
It is recommended to limit the consumption of saturated fat increases the amount of adipose tissue. Among the banned products processed meat products, bacon, salami. Is important to pay attention to the purchase of pork and chicken, since their composition can be antibiotics.
Avoid any foods grown in greenhouses. Gluten should also be eliminated from the diet. The only useful sweetener with a wide range of useful properties of honey and corn syrup, sugar, increase inflammation in the body. Doctors categorically do not advise to have arthritis fast food and any vegetables belonging to the Solanaceae family — tomatoes, potatoes, some types of pepper.
Scientists have found that alcohol can help to reduce joint pain, but there’s a fine line between the amount of alcohol consumed. The flavonoids and antioxidants contained in wine and some types of beer, reduce inflammation in the joints, but the increase in dosage has the opposite effect.