Called 3 sign on the face, indicating a lack of vitamin B12
British doctors presented the 3 symptom on the skin, which may indicate a shortage of vitamin B12. The material is relevant content published edition of Express.
Because the active substance in the body performs several important functions, its deficiency is associated with serious health problems. In particular, it is vital for the production of DNA and red blood cells and also for proper functioning of the nervous system. One of the signs of lack of vitamin B12 is pallor of the skin. That her yellow hue that includes change the color of the whites of the eyes. This phenomenon is due to the fact that the human body is unable to produce enough red blood cells.
[quote]”the So-called jaundice can be a symptom of something more serious, such as liver disease, in any case, you must obtain urgent medical assistance,” warned the doctors.
Third often a sign of B12 deficiency is the appearance of white spots on the face and forearm, which is associated with low levels of melanin. Do not confuse them with pigment derivatives due to exposure to sunlight. It is worth adding that the substance is mainly found in foods of animal origin, especially meat and dairy food products. Thus, it is necessary to Supplement the diet beef, enriched grains, tuna, trout. Average recommended amount of vitamin B12 for adults is 2.4 mcg per day.