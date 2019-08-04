Called 3 symptom of cancer as chair
Doctors from the UK presented the 3 sign of cancer, which can be determined by the state chair. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Cancer symptoms can be easily confused with less serious conditions, but because there is currently no cure for this disease, recognition of dangers is very important, warn doctors. The sooner it is discovered, the better the chances for successful treatment and survival. The constant change of bowel habits is a common symptom of malignant tumors in the body. This includes frequent visits to the toilet, and diarrhoea.
Pain in the back or the abdomen, unexplained weight loss are usually the first noticeable symptoms of pancreatic cancer. Should cause concern and problems with defecation (constipation).
“If the pancreatic duct is blocked, may develop a symptom called steatorrhea is a pathological condition, manifested a hearty unformed stool with an oily sheen that is hard to rinse off the toilet. The smell is particularly unpleasant. These disorders can mean that the food is not digested properly, it most often leads to lose weight,” say the doctors.
First symptoms of stomach cancer are: permanent disorder of this organ of digestion, heartburn, bloating and persistent abdominal pain. If a cancer progresses, it is in Kale appear a drop of blood or the stool is of a darker color. It should be noted that dark urine is also a symptom of malignant neoplasms, the exception is supplementation with iron content.