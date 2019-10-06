Called 3 symptom of killing the man work
Experts have called 3 sign caller of the disease and killing the man work. If matches at least one item recommended to immediately write a letter of resignation.
Irregular and short-term stress is present in all spheres of activity, but if the psychological pressure on the worker is constantly, there is a high risk of health problems. The body should not work to the limit, and too demanding of clients, the bad atmosphere in the team, screaming leads, can fail.
The first signs of “bad” work, the experts believe insomnia, body aches, weakening of the immune system, emotional burnout, reduction of productivity. Next comes depression, anxiety, lack of motivation, irritability. Emerging at the level of psychosomatic stress gradually develops into a physiological problem. To improve the situation will help a consultation with a psychologist, an open dialogue with the BOS, a change of schedule.