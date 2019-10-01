Called 5 reasons to include honey in your daily diet
Experts have called 5 reasons to include honey in your daily diet. Bee product can become a healthy analogue of sugar.
Honey is rich in organic acids and phenolic components, making it a powerful natural antioxidant. If you use normal pressure, dilate arteries, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and thrombosis.
Honey is a natural product with the minerals and nutrients in the composition. Unlike sugar it is not subjected to processing and more useful.
Created bees product reduces levels of “bad” and increases “good” cholesterol in the blood. The honey normalizes the level of triglycerides that affect the heart.
In ancient Egypt honey was considered a remedy for the treatment of medium degree burns and wounds. Modern scientists have confirmed that the product can be used to combat diabetic ulcers and other skin problems.