Called 5 rules for a comfortable weight loss
Nutritionists have called 5 rules for comfortable slimming. It turned out, a person not only need to rethink the whole way of life, but also to give yourself a psychological installation. Information, see the research of Elena Zakharova.
In the first phase, dieters are encouraged to keep a diary recording the amount and type of food eaten. It is important to note the conditions in which consumed food in front of the TV, while reading, in the company. Detailed records will help to draw conclusions and to adjust habits. Better to delete from the wrong diet products, replacing them useful. It is also necessary to find the cause of too much calorie, perhaps the problem lies in the use of “harmful” food.
Nutritionists advise to listen to your body and pay attention to even the smallest changes. For successful weight loss you need to lead a healthy lifestyle, following the routine and giving the body to sleep for 7-8 hours. The amount of physical activity is better to increase to 15 minutes a day. Not bad to make a 40-minute walk and relax with art therapy or yoga.