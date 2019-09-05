Called 5 strategies on how to minimize harm from the use of harmful meals
Foreign experts have provided 5 strategies that help minimize harm from the use of harmful meals. According to experts, such approach will allow not to gain excessive weight and to avoid deterioration of health.
According to experts, if the fast food restaurant offers several sandwich sizes, you must select the smallest. It is better to abandon hamburgers with two or three patties, which is a very nutritious choice. The same approach applies to portions of fries, although ideally it is recommended to replace unhealthy snack on salad with low-fat dressing or a serving of corn, rice. Will not be superfluous to add to the order a fruit.
Fried and breaded foods, such as crispy chicken sandwiches and breaded fish fillets, are high in fat and calories, so you should choose lean meat such as Turkey or chicken breast, lean ham or roast beef. Many drinks also contribute to deterioration of parameters of the figure. For example, a soft drink (507 grams) contains over 200 calories, which is more than 100% of the recommended daily intake of sugar. Instead, order diet soda, water, unsweetened iced tea or mineral water. Next tip: skip the cocktails and other variations of ice cream.