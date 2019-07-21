Called 5 warning signs of skin cancer
Doctors from the UK called the 5 warning signs that may signal the development of skin cancer. The material is relevant content published in The Sun.
Studies have shown that cases of melanoma — the most deadly form of skin cancer, has increased in the UK by 50% in men and 35% women. While the disease is still more prevalent among persons older than 65 years, rates increased among 25-49-year-old by 70% since 1990-ies. Experts believe that 9 out of 10 cases could be prevented if people are protected by a sunscreen. The most common symptom of skin cancer is a change in a mole, freckle or normal patch of skin. It is important to notice any unusual changes on the skin, warn doctors. If a new or existing spot begins to change shape, it is possible cancer of the skin, especially if it is of the asymmetrical.
Skin lesions with blurred boundaries are also a warning sign. If the mole has become dark or is a different color, this indicates an urgent visit to the doctor. Increasing size of a birthmark, shall not be less alert. Addition to the above signs are: bleeding, itching, pain, the appearance of the crust.
“It is important that people protect themselves properly in the cloudless weather, and cloudy. Even this measure is sufficient to minimise the risk of skin cancer,” concluded the experts.