Called 5 ways to overcome food cravings
A group of foreign experts spoke about 5 ways that can help to overcome food cravings. The material is relevant content published in BBC.
“When we eat food that we like, we create positive memories. The more we eat tasty meals, the more you strengthen that memory. The smell, feeling or place — all of these conditions are precipitating factors. For example, carbohydrate-rich foods such as sugary drinks and potato chips trigger signal to the reward centers in the brain,” explains Professor Cary Morewedge from Boston University.
Among the ways to combat the desire to eat — drink large amounts of water. In addition, studies have shown that drinking 500 ml of liquid before a meal helps to lose weight. Another recommendation of experts is to learn to imagine that the dish has been eaten. To help solve the problem and physical activity when you really want to eat something sweet. Therapist Sally Baker recommends to make sure that the body has enough nutrients to not have the ambition to look in the fridge in the evening and night.
“If you feel stressed, anxious or just bored, you can replace thoughts about food other actions. Fit a walk in the Park, socializing with friends,” suggest the researchers.