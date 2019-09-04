Called 6 signs of progressive prostate cancer
Experts from the Mayo clinic presented the 6 signs of progressive prostate cancer. One of the symptoms is constant fatigue. Relevant information published in the newspaper Express.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men worldwide. Although the symptoms may be minor in the beginning, there is a spread to other parts of the body. Among the 6 signs of progression of the disease: painful urination, fatigue, swelling in the legs, blood in the semen, bone pain, decreased force of urine stream. Often malignancy has an effect on the lymphatic system and bones, but it may spread to the liver and lungs.
Do not leave without attention such signs: change in bowel habits, a high level of calcium (hypercalcemia), which manifests itself in a General feeling of malaise accompanied by nausea and vomiting, anemia, unexplained weight loss. It is worth noting, according to research by British scientists, old age is the single largest risk factor for cancer of the prostate.
To minimize the likelihood of developing the condition are advised to have sufficient physical activity, preferring healthy products. Maintaining optimum weight is also important.