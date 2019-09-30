Called 6 simple rules for the prevention of breast cancer
Experts from the North American society for the study of menopause called 6 simple rules for the prevention of breast cancer. Read the report at the ongoing Chicago annual meeting of NAMS.
In the United States and worldwide, the most common type of cancer among women is breast cancer. Numerous studies have shown that to prevent one of the three cases is possible with lifestyle changes.
Women in postmenopause, you must monitor the weight, then the risk of encountering a dangerous disease will be reduced almost twice. Fatty deposits encourage the growth of tumors due to active production of estradiol and insulin. Regular exercise can help prevent one of the eight cases of cancer.
Women who care about their health, you should refuse from alcohol which is carcinogenic, which develops in 6.4% of cases of breast cancer. The risk increases depending on the amount of alcohol consumed. An excellent prevention will also be adding to the menu of non-starchy vegetables and promote healthy living.