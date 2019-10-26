Called 7 foods that effectively “clean” vessels
Blood vessels may become clogged with accumulations of cholesterol that leads to atherosclerosis, the leading causes of heart attacks and strokes. Foreign doctors called products, which can be the ideal “cleaners” of the blood vessels.
On how to protect vessels with food, according to Food.news. In particular, for the cleansing of vessels from cholesterol plaques, with the ability to adhere to their walls, it is necessary to include in the diet foods rich in b vitamins, I think foreign experts on nutrition.
“B vitamins a lot of salmon. The maximum effect of the product can be obtained by eating it with greens and legumes”, — gave advice to the experts.
Another superfood, in their opinion, is the pomegranate. Referring to the results of the study, the experts stated that regular moderate consumption of pomegranate juice throughout the year helps to reduce the thickness of the walls of blood vessels by 30%.
In addition, doctors recommend eating sauerkraut. Being a fermented product, it contains beneficial bacteria, reducing the extent of harmful impact of toxic chemicals on the body.
Also holesterinova prevent the formation of plaque on the walls of the arteries helps the garlic, eat that matters, raw.
Another food component which improves the condition of the vascular tissue, is L-arginine, an amino acid that is part chicken and Turkey.