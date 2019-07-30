Called 7 foods to detoxify the body
Experts have called 7 foods that remove toxins from the body. Among them singled out the cabbage and onions.
Due to the use of harmful products the body gets a huge load and self-unable to cope with the toxins. According to experts, with the slag copes cabbage. Its leaves contain fiber, useful for the gastrointestinal tract, as well as sulfur, which cleanses the liver. The following product was onions. Amino acids contained in the vegetable, quickly remove toxins, and absorb hazardous substances.
Broccoli effectively neutralizes toxins, but it is important to cook the product in a microwave oven because the waves destroy necessary enzymes. Apple has cleansing properties and quickly removes toxins from the body. Large amounts of vitamins and flavonoids contained in the rind of the fruit. Flax seeds not only help to clean out toxins, but also promote weight loss.
It is important to observe the daily norm of water, as dehydration negatively affects the body. Plenty of fluids copes with the presence of toxins. The experts also noted benefits of Basil. The plant contains special substances called terpenoids, which have a positive effect on the digestion and detox system.