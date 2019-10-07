Called 7 signs of breast cancer
Foreign doctor Zoe Williams called the 7 signs of breast cancer. Important warning signs the specialist said in an interview with Express.
According to Zoe Williams, the disease detected at an early stage gives a better chance for a cure, but women often refuse to undergo examinations because of embarrassment or simply have no idea that they are at risk. Therefore, it is important to know the warning symptoms of the condition, which include: the appearance of a new lump or area of thickened tissue in the breast area, change the size and shape of the bust, a bleeding discharge from any of the nipples, seals in the armpits, dimples on the skin, rash around or on the outer part of the breast, the nipple changes in appearance. The pain usually is not a symptom of breast cancer.
Speaking about the best method, the expert believes that it depends on the person, some people prefer to do it in the shower with soap and water, others — through the use of mirrors. If we talk about the age at which one should visit an appropriate specialist, that early treatment is desirable. Mothers should tell their daughters about the importance of such checks. It is worth noting, Zoe Williams heads the campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer.