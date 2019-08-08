Called 7 signs when constipation is associated with serious health risks
Doctors from the UK called 7 signs when constipation is associated with serious health risks. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Constipation can often be caused by lack of fiber in the diet, low water intake, sedentary lifestyle. Insufficient defecation occurs during pregnancy or before menstruation. This can often be corrected through diet and more activity. If the problem persists for more than 3 months and is accompanied by a number of symptoms need urgent specialist advice. Among the danger signs of constant discomfort, bloating and intermittent diarrhea, which increases the likelihood of irritable bowel syndrome. The appearance of the cones in the anus should not at least be alerted, as it does not exclude the diagnosis of hemorrhoids.
Abdominal pain that may be constant and persist for several days, may indicate diverticular disease. Possible complications are bleeding, peritonitis. Nausea, vomiting and fever are addition to this disease.
Taken together, the symptoms are: constipation, vomiting, lower abdominal pain symptoms of a bowel obstruction, which is associated with the likelihood of hernias of the anterior abdominal wall, adhesive processes, elongation of the sigmoid colon. Frequent rectal bleeding in large quantities increase the likelihood of diagnosing cancer.
Unexplained weight loss in some cases is connected with the disorder of processes of digestion that is called malabsorption. We are talking about the loss of one or many nutrients entering the digestive tract, due to their insufficient absorption in the small intestine. In rare cases, does not exclude colorectal cancer.