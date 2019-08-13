Called 7 simple steps for weight loss in Ayurveda
Experts have called 7 simple steps for weight loss according to Ayurveda. The doctrine is widely used in India since ancient times.
Experts suggest the first step is to move to three meals a day and to stop snacking. This approach will allow time to replenish energy and to burn fat necessary for the body to recover between meals. The menu must include a few flavors: sour, sharp, tart, astringent, bitter, sweet, salty. You can find them in milk, cereals, rice, cabbage, grapes, beans, leafy vegetables.
Recommended to refrain from eating after 19:00 and street fast food. Coffee and tea should be replaced with warm water. If you want to do a few SIPS every 30 minutes, you can tone your body and remove toxins. It is important to go to bed before 22:00 and time to get up in the morning. These tips will help lose weight and improve health more efficiently newfangled diets.