Called 7 simple steps for weight loss in Ayurveda

| August 13, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Experts have called 7 simple steps for weight loss according to Ayurveda. The doctrine is widely used in India since ancient times.

Названы 7 простых шагов для похудения по Аюрведе

Experts suggest the first step is to move to three meals a day and to stop snacking. This approach will allow time to replenish energy and to burn fat necessary for the body to recover between meals. The menu must include a few flavors: sour, sharp, tart, astringent, bitter, sweet, salty. You can find them in milk, cereals, rice, cabbage, grapes, beans, leafy vegetables.

Recommended to refrain from eating after 19:00 and street fast food. Coffee and tea should be replaced with warm water. If you want to do a few SIPS every 30 minutes, you can tone your body and remove toxins. It is important to go to bed before 22:00 and time to get up in the morning. These tips will help lose weight and improve health more efficiently newfangled diets.

