Called 7 ways to move more and sit less

Experts analyzed the data about 130 000 employees, offices, came to the conclusion that employees who sit more than six hours a day increases the risk of early death by almost 19%. Sedentary work and physical inactivity in General, contribute to the development of at least 14 dangerous diseases, among which not last place is occupied by cancer, and ulcers. About how to prevent such developments — in our material.
1. More often go on foot
In today’s world people can not imagine himself without his iron friend-a car. We are so used to them that even in the store for bread at a distance of 1 km we traverse by car. Urgent get rid of this habit! Walking on foot you will strengthen your body but also get rid of several extra calories.
2. When talking on the phone — go
Do not rush to take a position on the sofa, if you call your old friend and talk long. Stand up and walks around the room. So, you disperse the blood through the body and increase the flow to the organs and tissues.
3. Dine in designated areas
Meal at the workplace — the worst thing. During lunch is better to walk to the dining room, coffee shop. Use every opportunity to move.
4. Increase the way to work
Even if you come to work by car, try to keep him as far away from the office, to get the opportunity to at least 300 — 500 meters on foot.
5. Smoke
Avoid Smoking in Smoking-rooms on the floor. Descending and climbing stairs, going outside, and you will stretch your body and avoid inhaling smoke from others ‘ cigarettes in a closed room.
6. Do not order products with home delivery
Of course, this recommendation does not apply to those who have mobility issues. A healthy person would have to go to the store myself. During this you will receive: a workout for body, access to the people not in a Bathrobe, carrying heavy loads (within reason) and, as a result burning calories.
7. All the cases discuss personally
Modern communication allows to solve complex issues at a distance. If possible, do not use the phone, and exit or attend the meeting themselves. It and you raise from the chair, and conversation with eye to eye will bring better results than over the phone.