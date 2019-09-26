Called 7 ways to reduce migraine pain
Nutritionist Hannah Bray presented the 7 ways that will help reduce the pain of migraine. One of them is the inhalation of lavender oil.
Migraine is a complex and multifactorial condition of the nervous system, to cope with which is not so easy because of the ambiguity of reasons. There are still ways to reduce the negative impact. One of the most important tips is recognizing the signs that precede the pain, among them, frequent urination, fluid retention in the body and stiffness of the neck 48 hours before the attack. Understanding this will help to take timely measures to minimize the aggravating factors. The expert recommends not to delay taking prescribed medications, if there are initial symptoms. In the case where there is a feeling of an impending migraine, you should immediately go home to rest in a cool and dark room, no stimulation in the form of television.
Dehydration is one of the potential triggers for migraines, so you should drink as much water as possible, reaching the recommended a day amounts to 2 liters a day. As for the food, Hannah Bray advises eating food based on carbohydrate and protein components, which can influence positively the level of sugar in the blood.
To relieve pain and allows the massage, which is the impact on the base of the head and temples. It is advisable to warm the neck by using a scarf or bottle with hot water. Reduce the pain with migraines is capable of inhalation of lavender oil and rubbing mint in whiskey and forehead.
To reduce the likelihood of problems with headaches with the help of such measures: anti-inflammatory diet, avoiding alcohol, reducing stress, monitoring health of the intestine. This includes moderate exercise.